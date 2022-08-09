Nurse, LeBlanc among group that will study, advise on women's pro sport in Canada

Canada's Kia Nurse (5), centre, reacts after losing the ball during women's basketball preliminary round game against Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Nurse and Karina LeBlanc are among a star-studded group of Canadian women tasked with helping determine the course for professional women's sport in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Neibergall