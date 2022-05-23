Semenya says she offered to show track officials her body

FILE - South African long distance athlete Caster Semenya (176) runs on her way to winning the 5,000 meters at the South African national championships in Pretoria, South Africa, April 15, 2021. A British newspaper has reported that double Olympic champion Semenya said she offered to show her body to track officials when she was just 18 years old to prove she was a female. (AP Photo/Christiaan Kotze/File)