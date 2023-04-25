Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during first period game 4 NHL Stanley Cup first round hockey playoff action in Winnipeg, Monday April 24, 2023. The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday’s 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday’s critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade