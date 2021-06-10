Oilers' McDavid, Leafs' Matthews, Avs' MacKinnon named Hart Trophy finalists

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, centre, celebrates his goal with teammate Mitch Marner during third period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, April 4, 2021. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Leafs centre Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal