Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

Marseille's Florian Thauvin, left, is challenged by Nimes' Andres Cubas during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Nimes at the Veledrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Jan.16, 2021.The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired the Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Daniel Cole