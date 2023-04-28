Canada falls to U.S. in semifinal at world mixed doubles curling championship

Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing play against Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Gangneung, Korea on Friday, April 28, 2023. Canada will play for the bronze medal after falling 6-2 to the United States in the semifinal match. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-World Curling Federation-Stephen Fisher **MANDATORY CREDIT**