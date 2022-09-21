De Grasse, other Canadian athletes, transcend sport in changing marketing world

Canada's Andre De Grasse smiles after racing to a gold medal in the Men's 200m final during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. De Grasse launched his own signature wine at a posh party on Tuesday night, with a strip of red Mondo track and a pair of starting blocks in place of a traditional red carpet. Casa Loma and the Toronto city skyline made for a stunning backdrop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn