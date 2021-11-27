TUCSON, Ariz. - The Abbotsford Canucks blew a third-period lead and were undone by a power-play goal in the game's final minute in a 5-4 losing effort at the Tucson Roadrunners in American Hockey League play Saturday.
Second-period goals by Jarid Lukosevicius and John Stevens staked Abbotsford (4-6-3) to a 4-3 lead heading into the third. Will Lockwood and Sheldon Dries scored in the first period for the Canucks.
Cameron Hebig equalized at 14:20 of the third with his second of the game before Janis Moser won it on the power play with 51 seconds left on the clock. Phil Di Giuseppe, who had two assists for the Canucks, was in the box for slashing.
Matias Maccelli scored and added three helpers for the Roadrunners (7-6-1), which have won three straight. Bokondji Imama also found the back of the net while Zane McIntyre made 21 saves.
Arturs Silovs stopped 18-of-23 shots in defeat for Abbotsford, which has lost three in a row.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2021.