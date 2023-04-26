Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason, centre, talks to referee Steve Kozari (40) and linesman Ryan Gibbons (58) late in the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Dallas. Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation.The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tony Gutierrez