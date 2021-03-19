Woodbine CEO sends letter to city of Toronto asking for their support to allow racing

Mighty Heart is held outside trainer Josie Carroll's stable by exercise rider Des McMahon, as the colt is washed down after being breezed at Woodbine Racetrack, in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Woodbine Entertainment is lobbying Toronto Mayor John Tory and the city's medical officer of health for assistance in allowing horse racing to go as scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young