Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3
(Tampa Bay leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Winnipeg 5 Vegas 1
(Winnipeg leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
Seattle 3 Colorado 110 p.m.
(Seattle leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 1
(New York leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 4 Charlotte 3
(Lehigh Valley leads best-of-three series 1-0)
---
MLB
Interleague
Milwaukee 6 Seattle 5 (11 innings)
Philadelphia 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Philadelphia 3 Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 10 Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 1 Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Oakland 0
American League
Toronto 4 Houston 2
Detroit 4 Cleveland 3
Detroit 1 Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 5 N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5 Minnesota 4 (10)
Texas 12 Kansas City 2
National League
Miami 4 San Francisco 2
Arizona 8 St. Louis 7
Pittsburgh 5 Colorado 3
Atlanta 8 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 N.Y. Mets 0
---
NBA
Playoffs
Boston 119 Atlanta 106
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
Cleveland 107 New York 90
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
Phoenix 123 L.A. Clippers 109
(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)
---