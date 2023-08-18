Whitecaps aim for win ahead of season-defining road trip

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps return to action against the San Jose Earthquakes for the final home game on Sunday before a seven-game road trip that could define their season and their playoff chances.
The Whitecaps have struggled throughout the season to pick up points on the road but need them in order to clinch a playoff spot, an outcome that head coach Vanni Sartini has promised throughout the season.
"I look forward to the challenge of these seven games away. We've lately done much better on the road recently," said Sartini at a media availability when asked if his team feels any pressure about his previous comments.
He pointed to Vancouver's recent wins in the Leagues Cup and MLS regular season against the L.A. Galaxy.
"This kind of maturity that we showed in the last game makes me very hopeful for the next stretch of the games away," Sartini said.
That stance was backed up by Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster, who said winning the final four games at home, including Sunday's, could seal a spot in the post-season, regardless of the results on the road.
"Nobody has to be worried that we just want to hit the bar and hit the minimum threshold. We don't want to set the record to go into the playoffs with the lowest numbers you have ever seen in the league," he said. "If we win four games at home, I would now bet with everyone that if we win those four games we will be in the playoffs at the end of the season, after 34 games."
Sartini has repeatedly said over the course of the season that the Whitecaps will finish in a playoff spot, most recently at the press conference announcing the signings of Canadian internationals Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea.
Both of the new signings will "probably" play on Sunday, Sartini added.
The Whitecaps currently sit seventh in the Western Conference, with the top nine teams making it into the playoffs.
"It's an exciting project, it's a team that's headed the right direction," said Adekugbe.
The Whitecaps lost in the last time out against the Earthquakes, falling 2-1 after taking the lead through an Alessandro Schopf goal.
"It's more important to play well. The only way for us to win games is to play well," said Sartini about Sunday's match. "But we don't have to go into anxiety mode and think we have to win. We just have to play well."
Vancouver spent part of the last month competing in the Leagues Cup, a tournament involving teams from MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.
The Whitecaps advanced beyond the group stages but fell to Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL 5-3 on penalties in the round of 32.
VANCOUVER (8-7-7) vs. SAN JOSE (8-8-7)
STANDARD SETTERS: Midfielder Ryan Gauld and forward Brian White find themselves leading the way for the Whitecaps offence. Dating back to May 31, Gauld has tallied eight goals and seven assists in his last 12 appearances across all competitions. The Scotsman now sits as Vancouver's all-time leader in assists during the MLS era with 28. Meanwhile, forward Brian White has equalled his best scoring season with the club with his goal against Los Angeles Galaxy on July 30, reaching 12 strikes across all competitions.
NEW SIGNINGS: New signings, and Canadian internationals, Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea are in line to play on Sunday. Laryea has signed on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest while Adekugbe rejoins Vancouver after the Whitecaps and Turkish side Hatayspor reached a deal for his transfer.
HIGH-FLYING: With 12 regular season games remaining, the Whitecaps have scored 38 goals, the second-most goals in the conference, and are on pace to beat the club record of 54 set in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.