Canada falls 5-3 in World Baseball Classic tune-up against MLB's Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners third baseman Sam Haggerty fields the ball to put out Chicago Cubs' Tucker Barnhart during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. Kaden Polcovich's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Seattle Mariners to a 5-3 win over Canada on Thursday in an exhibition game leading up to the World Baseball Classic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Abbie Parr