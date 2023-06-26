Canada's Leylah Fernandez rolls to first-round victory at Bad Homburg Open

Leylah Fernandez returns to Caroline Garcia, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 13, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. Fernandez rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Germany's Lena Papadakis in first-round play Monday at the Bad Homburg Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill