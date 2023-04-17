Canadian Championship represents unfinished business for CPL powerhouse Forge FC

Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert, centre, hoists the Voyageurs Cup after Vancouver defeated Toronto FC in penalty kicks during the Canadian Championship soccer final, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The 14-team Canadian Championship kicks off this week, starting with matches Tuesday in Hamilton and Montreal as Forge FC hosts FC Laval and CF Montreal entertains Vaughan SC in first-round matches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck