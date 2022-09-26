Milano, Demers, DeKeyser, Virtanen among players on PTOs trying to crack NHL rosters

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Travis Dermott, left, checks Calgary Flames forward Sonny Milano during first period NHL pre-season hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Despite putting up 14 goals and 34 points in 66 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22, Milano was surprisingly cut loose and hit the open market after not receiving a qualifying offer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh