'I looked right to the chair': Rocque back at rink where heckler chirped in '04 final

Alberta's David Nedohin (left), Marcel Rocque, skip Randy Ferbey, and Scott Pfeifer discuss a shot during their 7-5 win over Ontario at the Canadian men's curling championship in Saskatoon, Monday March 8, 2004. When Team Homan coach Marcel Rocque walked into SaskTel Centre for Canada’s Olympic curling trials, the memories from the 2004 men’s national championship final came rushing back. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld