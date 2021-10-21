DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Tyler Peddle potted the game winner 3:27 into overtime Thursday, giving the Drummondville Voltigeurs a 2-1 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Jacob Dion scored for Drummondville (4-2-1) less than three minutes into the game.

Jacob Gaucher replied for Baie-Comeau (1-5-1) before the close of the first period.

Both sides got big performances from their netminders, with Riley Mercer making 33 saves for the Voltigeurs and Olivier Ciarlo stopping 31-of-33 shots for the Drakkar.

---

SAGUENEENS 6 ARMADA 3

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Matej Kaslik had three goals and an assist as Chicoutimi (4-2-2) doubled up Blainville-Boisbriand (6-3-0). Despite the loss, the Armada remain at the top of the Western Conference standings.

