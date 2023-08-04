Two-time Stanley Cup champion, Jack Adams winner Bob Murdoch dies age 76

FILE -Philadelphia Flyers center Bobby Clarke (16) pushes Montreal Canadiens defenseman Bob Murdoch (23) into the boards in the third period of an NHL semifinal playoff game, April 22, 1973 in Philadelphia. Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenseman, died at the age of 76, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP