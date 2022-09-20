Longtime NHL defenceman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as a Boston Bruin

FILE - New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) is shown during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Chara has announced his retirement Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022,after playing 21 NHL seasons and captaining the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011. The 6-foot-9 defenseman from Slovakia is calling it a career at age 45. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)