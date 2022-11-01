Canada Ravens lose opener to Papua New Guinea at Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup captains including Canada's Gabrielle Hindley (third from right) are shown in a handout photo in England. The Canada Ravens open play Tuesday at the Women's Rugby League World Cup against Papua New Guinea, the team they beat at the 2017 tournament to post their first-ever international win. The women's field has grown to eight this year with the addition of Brazil and France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rugby League World Cup **MANDATORY CREDIT**