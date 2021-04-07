Felicien's memoir is about the lessons of resilience learned from her mom Cathy

Canada's Perdita Felicien cries as she leaves the stadium after crashing into the first hurdle in the women's 100m hurdles final at the Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, Tuesday August 24, 2004. The story of Felicien's devastating crash at the 2004 Athens Olympics is well-known, and was also one of the most difficult chapters of her book to write.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson