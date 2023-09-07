While the Canadians are missing in action, there are Canada ties at Rugby World Cup

While Canada is not part of the 20-country field at the Rugby World Cup, there are still some Canadian connections on offer in France. Italy's Paolo Garbisi, right, kicks the ball as Scotland's Ewan Ashman, left, tries to defend during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Scotland and Italy, at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday, March 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Scott Heppell