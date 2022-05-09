Survey to be discontinued by Sport Canada following complaints of discrimination

Canada's Quinn is pushed off balance by Nigeria's Onyenaturuchi Ucheibe (14) during second half soccer action during the national team celebration tour at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. Canadian soccer stars Quinn and Erin McLeod are among over 200 members of academic and sport communities that have signed a letter asking Sport Canada to withdraw financial support for a survey they say is discriminatory toward transgender athletes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito