Canada's Marino drops second-round match to China's Zhu at Monterrey Open

Rebecca Marino of Canada plays a backhand return to Zhu Lin of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Canada's Rebecca Marino suffered a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 loss to China's Zhu Lin in second-round action at the Monterrey Open on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Asanka Brendon Ratnayake