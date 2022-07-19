Players concerned about MLB's deals with gambling companies

FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association. Clark, who took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner, led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout. The new agreement expires in December 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)