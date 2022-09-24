Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

Oh Well and driver Tim Tetrick race to win the Mohawk Million at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont. in this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 handout photo. Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, New Image Media *MANDATORY CREDIT*