Leafs sign first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to entry-level contract

Easton Cowan puts on a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Leafs have signed Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-George Walker IV

 GW

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old forward with the 28th overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft.

Cowan, from Mount Brydges, Ont., had 20 goals and 33 assists in 68 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights last season.

He added nine goals and 12 assists in 20 playoff games.

Cowan was named to the OHL’s 2022-23 second all-rookie team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.

