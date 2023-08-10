Leafs sign first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to entry-level contract

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old forward with the 28th overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft.
Cowan, from Mount Brydges, Ont., had 20 goals and 33 assists in 68 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights last season.
He added nine goals and 12 assists in 20 playoff games.
Cowan was named to the OHL’s 2022-23 second all-rookie team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.