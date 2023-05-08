Playoff runs elusive for some NHL veterans

Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov (16) controls the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) and defenceman Mark Giordano during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. At 39, Giordano is playing in a second round for the first time in his career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Laughlin