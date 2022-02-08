Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran Canadian defensive lineman Ted Laurent

Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive tackle Ted Laurent(97) stands during the national anthem prior to CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Ted Laurent and American defensive back Jumal Rolle on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

 pmp

HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian defensive tackle Ted Laurent and American defensive back Jumal Rolle on Tuesday.

Laurent, a five-time East Division all-star, will return for his eighth season with the club.

The 34-year-old started 11-of-13 games for Hamilton last season, registering 14 tackles.

Laurent missed last year's Grey Cup due to appendicitis.

The six-foot-one, 299-pound Laurent has started 131-of-155 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2011-13) and Hamilton (2014-19, 2021). He has accumulated 200 tackles, one special-teams tackle, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Rolle, 31, started all 14 regular-season games for Hamilton last season, registering 40 tackles, two special-teams tackles and two interceptions. He was named a CFL all-star for the first time.

He has appeared in 41 career regular-season games over three seasons with the Ticats (2018-21), accumulating 115 tackles, eight special-teams tackles and nine interceptions.

Prior to joining the Ticats, Rolle appeared in 19 NFL regular-season games with the Houston Texans (2014-15) and Baltimore Ravens (2015), posting 22 tackles and three interceptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

