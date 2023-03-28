Veteran jockey Luis Contreras to chase third Plate victory

Luis Contreras celebrates aboard "Holy Helena" as he crosses the line to win the 158th running of the Queen's Plate horse race at Woodbine Race Track, in Toronto on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Since 1952, the opening leg of Canada's Triple Crown was known as the Queen's Plate, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. But following her death last year Charles III's ascension to the throne, North America’s longest continuously run stakes race will revert to The King’s Plate, starting this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch