QMJHL brawl victim unsure of league's move on fighting 15 years later

Gloves, helmets and sticks are strewn across the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens in Boston on April 9, 2009. QMJHL team owners agreed last month to effectively ban fighting from their circuit, which, like the Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, largely caters to players aged 16 to 20 under the Canadian Hockey League's umbrella. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa