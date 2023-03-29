Canadian tennis star Andreescu out with torn ankle ligaments

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a volley against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, in the first set of a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she sustained two torn ligaments in her left ankle in a recent match at the Miami Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jim Rassol