Canada's Adam Hadwin and Brooke Henderson enter first golf tournaments of 2023

Brooke Henderson acknowledges the crowd after sinking her putt in the 18th hole during the third round action at the CP Women’s Open, Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Ottawa. Two of the biggest names in Canadian golf will return to competitive play on Thursday. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is in the field for the American Express, his first PGA Tour event in 2023. Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., will tee it up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the elite event that starts the LPGA Tour's season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld