After lengthy injury layoff, Toronto FC's Ayo Akinola is ready for liftoff

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) moves the ball away from Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. forward Ayo Akinola has dressed for the last two games but has not seen action yet for Toronto FC this season as the MLS club brings him back slowly from August knee surgery. (AP Photo/John Raoux)