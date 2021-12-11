Manuel Santana, Spanish tennis trailblazer, dies at 83

Spain's Rafael Nadal, left, and Britain's Andy Murray, right, pose for photographers as they celebrate the birthday of former Spanish tennis ace Manolo Santana, prior to their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open Tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 9, 2015. Spanish tennis trailblazer Manuel “Manolo” Santana has died at the age of 83. The Madrid The Madrid Open announced the death of its honorary president on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. No cause of death was given. Santana won four major singles championships: at the French Open in 1961 and 1964, at the U.S. Open in 1965 and at Wimbledon in 1966, the same year he reached the No. 1 ranking. (AP Photo/Paul White)