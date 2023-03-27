Queen's Plate-winning jockey Steve Bahen calling it a career

Jockey Steven Bahen sits aboard TJ's Lucky Moon as trainer Vito Armata gives him a kiss after winning the 143rd Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Sunday June 23, 2002. Bahen, who rode 82-1 longshot T J's Lucky Moon to a stunning victory in the 2002 Queen’s Plate, retired Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn