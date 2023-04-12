Wednesday's scoreboard
NBA
Play-in Tournament
Chicago 109 Toronto 105
Oklahoma City 123 New Orleans 118
---
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 4 Montreal 2
Dallas 5 St. Louis 2
Calgary 3 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 6 Lehigh Valley 4
Syracuse 6 Utica 4
Laval 6 Toronto 3
Texas 3 Manitoba 2
Milwaukee 3 Iowa 1
Bakersfield 4 Henderson 2
Abbotsford 2 Calgary 0
Coachella Valley 3 Ontario 2
---
MLB
Interleague
Houston 7 Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 5 Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Angels 3 Washington 2
American League
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 3
Oakland 8 Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 7
Toronto 4 Detroit 3 (10 innings)
Kansas City 10 Texas 1
National League
N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 2
St. Louis 7 Colorado 4
Arizona 7 Milwaukee 3
Miami 3 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)
Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 10 San Francisco 5
---