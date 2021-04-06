MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field

Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night, April 5, 2021, because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)