Canada's Brooke Henderson to feature in PGA Tour 2K23 video game

Brooke Henderson of Ontario follows through on her tee-shot on the second hole during the final round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. Henderson joins American star Lexi Thompson and New Zealand's Lydia Ko as the franchise-first female pros in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar