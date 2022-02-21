Flames beat Jets to match franchise-best 10-game winning streak

Winnipeg Jets' Nate Schmidt, right, skates away as Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, right, celebrates his game-winning goal while Oliver Kylington looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Calgary Flames tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, winning 3-1 over the Winnipeg Jets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh