MLS doles out four-game suspension, fine to Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini

Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini (9) and Chicago Fire's Carlos Teran (23) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without their leading scorer for the rest of September after Major League Soccer's disciplinary committee handed Cavallini a four-game suspension Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck