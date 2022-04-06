Robin McKeever named cross-country coach after successful stint with Para Nordic team

Brian McKeever of Canada, right, and his brother and guide Robin McKeever celebrate their gold medal win in the men's 10 km Classic cross country visually impaired race during the 2010 Winter Paralympic Games in Whistler, B.C., Thursday, March 18, 2010. Robin McKeever has been named head coach of Canada's cross-country ski team following 12 years coaching the country's decorated Para Nordic program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward