Four Canadian Premier League teams to open Voyageurs Cup campaign away from home

Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert, centre, hoists the Voyageurs Cup after Vancouver defeated Toronto FC in penalty kicks during the Canadian Championship soccer final, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Canadian Championship draw doesn't take place until next Tuesday but it has already been determined that Cavalry FC, HFX Wanderers FC, Valour FC and Vancouver FC will open on the road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck