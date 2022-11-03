Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada, waits for partner Giuliana Olmos, of Mexico, to serve during the doubles final match against Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the San Diego Open tennis tournament Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in San Diego. Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gregory Bull