Canadian women's team goes to ground, limits media access at FIFA World Cup

Christine Sinclair (centre) of Canada celebrates with teammates after a second half goal by Adriana Leon against Ireland during their Group B match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women’s soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Worsfold