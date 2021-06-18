Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme isolating after irregularities in COVID-19 testing

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme keeps an eye on the action along with Paul Byron (41) and Phillip Danault (24) during second period NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Montreal. The Montreal Canadiens say Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz