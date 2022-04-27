Raptors all-star guard doubtful to play in Raptors' do-or-die Game 6

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) rips of his jersey as he walks off the floor during first half NBA first round playoff action against the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday’s playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette