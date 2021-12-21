Quebec Major Junior Hockey League pauses season until Jan. 7 as COVID cases surge

The home arena of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is seen Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Boisbriand, Quebec.  The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has paused all activities until Jan. 7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL - The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has paused all activities until Jan. 7.

The league says the pause is necessary because of surging COVID-19 infection rates in Eastern Canada.

Players will report back to their clubs on Jan. 3.

The QMJHL says it's working on updated protocols which will include preventive testing prior to the arrival of players and staff within the team environment.

In a statement issued today the QMJHL says players and staffs’ safety remains its top priority.

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.