Sunday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Texas 4 Toronto 1

Boston 1 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 10 Tampa Bay 4

Houston 12 L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4 Detroit 0

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 1

Oakland 10 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

Philadelphia 7 Washington 5

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12 Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11 San Diego 2

San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Interleague

Seattle 8 Atlanta 7

---

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Week 1 | Regular season

New Orleans 27 Atlanta 26

Cleveland 26 Carolina 24

Chicago 19 San Francisco 10

Pittsburgh 23 Cincinnati 20 (OT)

Philadelphia 38 Detroit 35

Indianapolis 20 Houston 20 (OT)

Miami 20 New England 7

Baltimore 24 N.Y. Jets 9

Washington 28 Jacksonville 22

N.Y. Giants 21 Tennessee 20

Kansas City 44 Arizona 21

L.A. Chargers 24 Las Vegas 19

Minnesota 23 Green Bay 7

Tampa Bay 19 Dallas 3

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.